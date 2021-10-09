“I can only admire her”: Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez in the first joint interview

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Back in the spring, fans couldn’t believe the reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It seemed that we were talking about simple PR, but now the stars with might and main go out together on the red carpets. And since lovers do not make secrets from their relationship, their first joint interview in many years was only a matter of time.

Talking to journalists, Ben admitted that he admires every day what a long way his chosen one has gone. “I am delighted with her impact on the world. The biggest thing I can do as an artist is to make films that touch the souls of the audience. Jennifer, on the other hand, inspired a huge group of people to feel like they had taken their place “at the table” in this country. Few throughout history have had this effect. This is something that I will never know, but I can only support, admire and respect, ”the actor emphasized.

The artist is a role model for millions of people

Recall that Jennifer had to rise from the bottom. An unknown dancer with Hispanic roots, she worked hard to achieve success. “I remember how at the very beginning of my career I started working with the brands L’Oréal and Louis Vuitton. Musicians didn’t do that kind of thing back then. It was considered taboo. But for me it was important that people saw a simple Latin American girl on the posters, ”the artist shared.

Over the years of creative activity, Jennifer has achieved everything that an artist can only dream of. Her name is known all over the world, but the singer does not intend to stop. “I will continue to do whatever I love. In 2022, three films with my participation will be released. I am also preparing for the tour, recording new tracks. I continue to pursue my personal brand JLo, with the help of which I want to make the lives of women around the planet better, ”said Lopez.

In an interview with ADWEEK magazine, the star emphasized that she, too, has problems and difficult days. In difficult times, Jennifer can only ask for help from people who are in her closest circle. Of course, among them there is Ben, who supports the chosen one in everything.

