“I have such connections!”: Alina Zagitova arranged an ugly showdown for journalists because of the photo

Alina Zagitova

The game took place on October 7 in Kazan. The 19-year-old Olympic champion sat in one of the front rows of the stands near the press. Photographers, together with the audience, watched the match and filmed the reaction of the fans. According to journalist Rustam Imamov, he and his colleagues did not set themselves the task of specifically catching the skater in the lens.

“Zagitova sat three rows below the press rostrum, right under the journalists. The press is filming the reaction of the stands to goals, the end of the match. Naturally, Alina also gets into the frame. She physically could not help but fall. There was no particular purpose to shoot her, the shooting was in general of the behavior of the tribune from a point of view convenient for the journalist. In principle, no one took pictures of her point-blank and in the face, ”the reporter explained.

Now Alina is building a career in television, she is co-host of Alexei Yagudin in the show “Ice Age”

However, Zagitova interpreted the situation differently and went to personally deal with the press. The skater considered that the journalists decided to take her pictures without asking, as they had previously received a categorical refusal from her. Alina was very angry, after the match she went to the press center, where she insistently demanded that all of her photos be removed.

do not missAlina Zagitova pushed a fan away during an autograph session

Journalists did not expect such a wayward attack. Many were stunned by the skater’s rude statements and threats. Imamov believes that such a respected athlete should not behave so rudely. Her wish would have been fulfilled anyway, but she had to choose a more moderate tone.

“She demanded to delete all the videos, asked about the purpose of the shooting, clarified who exactly filmed what and when. In general, no one was against the deletion, but any request can be made calmly and normally. Alina, on the other hand, clearly behaved differently than an Olympic champion should. Judge for yourself, the phrase “I’ll sue you, I have such connections!” was appropriate in this story? ” – Imams addressed the public in his blog.

Based on materials from sports.ru

Photo: Legion-Media, Instagram