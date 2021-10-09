“I think we’ll be back in F1,” reports Honda’s sports boss – Auto

The head of the motorsport division of Honda, Masashi Yamamoto, did not rule out the return of the Japanese to Formula 1.

The company will leave the championship at the end of the year, but will continue to help Red Bull build power plants next season.

“Personally, I think yes, we’ll be back. In the current situation, Honda must focus on CO 2 -neutrality and speed up your project. But if everything goes well, then the company will have people who want to participate in the “F1” – said Yamamoto.

The manager believes that the potential victory of Max Verstappen in the championship will not have a significant impact on the decision to return:

“It’s hard to say, but, perhaps, the outcome will not really affect. There are a lot of Formula 1 fans in Honda, and this does not depend on the results. I hope the younger generation will again understand that F1 is a good challenge and will come back here. “

Yamamoto also explained what the collaboration with Red Bull will be like next year:

“From our point of view, the project ends this season – so we are focused on winning the championship. The next year will be a transitional one, and some of the people will stay. Simply put, from a marketing and management point of view on the track, Honda will go away. “

