“I will sue you, I have such connections!” The journalist of “Sport-Express” said that Zagitova demanded to remove her photo from the match “Ak Bars” – “Magnitka” – Figure skating

Sport-Express journalist Rustam Imamov said that Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova demanded to remove the photographs of her taken at the hockey match between Ak Bars and Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

On October 7, Zagitova attended the game, which was held in Kazan.

“Alina was sitting three rows from the press rostrum. Naturally, the journalists noticed her. There were attempts to take a small comment or at least a photo as a souvenir, but there were refusals. There is no problem in this, everything is fine. Legal and perfectly understandable right to refuse both photos and comments.

But here’s further. Then something incomprehensible happens. I repeat, Zagitova sat three rows below the press rostrum, right under the journalists. The press is filming the reaction of the stands to goals, the end of the match. Naturally, Alina also gets into the frame. She physically could not help but fall. There was no particular purpose to shoot her, the shooting was in general of the behavior of the tribune from a point of view convenient for the journalist. In principle, no one shot her point-blank and in the face.

But our champion, apparently, noticed the shooting and after the game she went to the press center with unfounded and rather rude claims. She demanded to delete all videos, asked about the purpose of shooting, clarified who exactly filmed what and when.

In general, no one was against the deletion, but any request can be made calmly and normally. Alina, on the other hand, clearly behaved differently than an Olympic champion should. Judge for yourself, the phrase “I’ll sue you, I have such connections!” was appropriate in this story? ” – wrote the Imams.

Alina Zagitova is a friend of the Rotenberg family: she met Roman on the plane, rides with his daughter Arina – and everyone plays hockey together