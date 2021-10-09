“If we had played badly with the Slovaks, we would have missed”

State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov spoke about the victory of the Russian national team over Slovakia (1: 0) in the 7th round of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in group H.

– I made a mistake in my forecasts, I thought what would happen (2: 1), overestimated the Slovak national team, they turned out to be even weaker. It is very important that we have a lot of injured players, realizing this, the guys got together, concentrated and won. The team has a huge potential, huge opportunities, but hidden due to lack of assembly…

It can be seen that the national team can have a winning streak and claim a much higher status in the global football rankings. The psychological attitude, a certain willingness to win and concentration are very important. On the contrary, problems for our team are a mobilizing factor.

I don’t think this is luck. If we played badly, we would have missed. When own goals are scored, when there is an advantage in the score, the team feels differently. I wanted to have two goals, but ours did not let our defense break. I am very glad that we won again, – said Milonov.

In the next round, the Russians will play away with the Slovenian national team on October 11.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 16 points in seven matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes the 1st place by the goal difference.