In England, even the goalkeeper made a goal pass, Yakin approached Mancini, Denmark set a performance record

An overview of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Europe on Saturday.

Bosnia keeps up with Ukraine

Group E

Kazakhstan – Bosnia – 0: 2 (Prevlyak, 22, 66).

Finland – Ukraine – 1: 2 (Pukki, 29 – Yarmolenko, 4. Yaremchuk, 34). Overview – here.

Kazakhstan, which opened the game day in September, heroically saved the games with Ukraine and Bosnia. This time, the Balkan team, despite significant losses and the fact that six players, including the defender of “Rostov” Khadzhikazhunich, did not receive permission to enter the country, achieved a confident victory. Before the break, the Bosnians had an advantage, and when the hosts opened up during the second half and went ahead with large forces, the number of chances at the gate of Pokatilov only increased.

In fact, only the goalkeeper kept Kazakhstan afloat, but this was not enough. Talgat Baysufinov’s team, despite their daring play in most matches, retains only mathematical chances for second place. And Bosnia finally won its first victory. The future prospects of Dzeko and Pjanic depend on how their team plays the remaining games. Much will be decided on Tuesday in Lviv, and in November Bosnia will face two home matches with direct competitors – Finland and Ukraine.

AND V H NS M O 1. France 6 3 3 0 8-3 12 2.Ukraine 6 1 5 0 8-7 eight 3. Bosnia 5 1 3 1 7-6 6 4. Finland 5 1 2 2 5-7 5 5. Kazakhstan 6 0 3 3 5-10 3

October 12. Ukraine – Bosnia, Kazakhstan – Finland.

The devastation after the fire

Group I

Andorra – England – 0: 5 (Chilwell, 17. Saka, 40. Abraham 59. Ward-Prowse, 79. Grealish, 86).

Poland – San Marino – 5: 0 (Swiderski, 9. Brolly, 20, in their own net. Kendzera, 50. Buksa, 84. Pentek, 90 + 1).

Hungary – Albania – 0: 1 (Broya, 80).

On the eve of the visit of the British at the stadium in Andorra, there was a fire, but it was quickly dealt with, and nothing interfered with the game. In fact, the interesting part of it was the experimental composition chosen by Gareth Southgate and the work of the women’s team of judges headed by the Ukrainian Ekaterina Monzul. And the ladies, by the way, first canceled the first goal of the European vice-champions, but VAR came to the aid of the Three Lions team.

So the first of Sancho’s two assists did not disappear, and the striker, who is having a difficult time at Manchester United, thanked the coaching staff for their support in a difficult situation. Ebraham was also happy, having scored the first invitation to the national team in a year. And the most striking moment was almost recognized as Foden’s cool transfer to Sack who doubled the score, but in the end Johnston surpassed everyone. The goalkeeper threw the ball into someone else’s half of the field with his hand and organized the last goal of Grilish in the match.

The Poles also warmed up on an outsider. The only surprise was the absence of goals scored by Lewandowski, whose goal was not counted by the referees. And the main event of the evening in Warsaw was the farewell to the Fabianski team. At the beginning of the second half, the 36-year-old goalkeeper left the field to the applause of the stands and did not hold back tears, heading towards the ceremonial corridor that his teammates had built for him.

5-0 FT. Adam Buksa och Krzysztof Pi? Tek med var sitt m? L, sista p? en fin assist av Kacper Koz? owski, fastst? ller segern.

Det sprakade inte, men jobbet gjordes. Framf? Rallt dog min energi efter att Fabia? Ski klev av. pic.twitter.com/bgZCP21gpz – Polski Futbolski (@PolskiFutbolski) October 9, 2021

Another failure of Hungary became important from a tournament point of view, which, having lost the support of its fans, lost in front of empty stands. Albania, on the other hand, took second place and in the next round is waiting for Poland, which is one point behind.

AND V H NS M O 1. England 7 6 1 0 23-2 19 2. Albania 7 5 0 2 11-6 15 3. Poland 7 4 2 1 24-8 fourteen 4. Hungary 7 3 1 3 12-11 ten 5. Andorra 7 1 0 6 4-19 3 6. San Marino 7 0 0 7 1-29 0

October 12. England – Hungary, Albania – Poland, San Marino – Andorra.

Lithuanian surprise

Group C

Switzerland – Northern Ireland – 2: 0 (Zuber, 45 + 3. Fassnacht, 90 + 1)…

Lithuania – Bulgaria – 3: 1 (Lasickas, 18. Black, 82, 84 – Despodov, 64).

While Italy is preparing for the bronze match in the League of Nations, its main competitor won a planned victory, which, however, turned out to be not the easiest one. Zakaria’s quick goal was canceled, as Shachiri, who was offside, blocked the goalkeeper’s view. Switzerland was helped by the stupidest removal of Lewis, who managed to get a second warning for delaying time (!) In the 37th minute.

The numerical advantage of Murat Yakin’s team was realized at the very end of the first half, when Embolo brought the former CSKA midfielder Zuber to strike. Despite the abundance of chances, the second goal had to wait until the end of the game. Switzerland is still the second, but in terms of lost points it is on a par with leading Italy.

The first success of Lithuania should be noted in this group, which did not have any scored points, but thanks to the double of the former midfielder of Dynamo and Orenburg Chernykh sensationally outplayed Bulgaria, which is in crisis.

AND V H NS M O 1.Italy 6 4 2 0 12-1 fourteen 2. Switzerland 5 3 2 0 6-1 eleven 3. Northern Ireland 5 1 2 2 4-5 5 4. Bulgaria 6 1 2 3 4-9 5 5. Lithuania 6 1 0 5 4-14 3

October 12. Lithuania – Switzerland, Bulgaria – Northern Ireland.

Thriller in Glasgow

Group F

Moldova – Denmark – 0: 4 (Skov-Olsen, 23. Kjer, 34, from the penalty spot. Norgard, 39. Mele, 44).

Scotland – Israel – 3: 2 (McGinn, 29. Dykes, 55. McTominay, 90 + 4 – Zahavi, 5. Dabbur, 32).

Faroe – Austria – 0: 2 (Lymer, 26. Zabitzer, 48).

A year ago, Scotland and Israel fought in the playoffs for a ticket to Euro 2020, and now their equally important game from a tournament point of view has become a decoration of Saturday’s football evening. Both in terms of pure art, embodied in two assists by Robertson and goals from Zahavi with McGinn, and in terms of incredible intrigue. The key factor is to recognize the character of the British team.

The forward of the owners Dykes could become a hero of memes, having executed a penalty, as if into a small gate on a “box”, and the goalkeeper parried his ingenuous blow with his foot. However, the failure motivated the striker, and in the second half he evened the score with some frenzy. The referee even recorded a dangerous game, and only a replay showed that the Israeli defender was at risk, trying to play with his head at a low height. And in the fourth added minute, Hampden Park drove McTominay crazy after a corner kick.

Scotland is now four points ahead of both Israel and Austria, which won the Faroes. Well, Denmark in this group is like in another galaxy. By the break, the Scandinavians had surpassed their own performance record in the qualifying rounds of the world championships. On the way to the 2018 World Cup, the Danes have scored 24 goals, and now they have 26 accurate shots and seven victories with a clean sheet. Unhappy Moldova in the first round received eight holes in Denmark, but now the Vikings decided not to humiliate the opponent and stopped scoring in the second half.

AND V H NS M O 1. Denmark 7 7 0 0 26-0 21 2. Scotland 7 4 2 1 12-7 fourteen 3. Israel 7 3 1 3 16-14 ten 4. Austria 7 3 1 3 11-13 ten 5. Faroe Islands 7 1 1 5 4-16 4 6. Moldova 7 0 1 6 3-22 1

October 12. Denmark – Austria, Faroe Islands – Scotland, Israel – Moldova.

Sweden threatens Spain

Group B

Sweden – Kosovo – 3: 0 (Forsberg, 29, penalty. Isak, 62. Quizon, 79).

Georgia – Greece – 0: 2 (Bakasetas, 90, penalty. Pelkas, 90 + 5).

The Swedes and the Greeks did what was expected of them, but in terms of content and effort, these were two completely different victories. If the Scandinavians, for whom Krasnodar midfielder Klasson played, won with a noticeable advantage, then the fans of the Hellenes had to worry until the last minutes, when a penalty was awarded in Tbilisi.

Now on Tuesday, Sweden and Greece will play a largely fateful match. If the northerners succeed, they will not only get rid of the competitor, but also displace Spain from the first place. If the result is in favor of the Greeks, the finish of this group will turn into a meat grinder for three teams with an unpredictable outcome.

AND V H NS M O 1. Spain 6 4 1 1 13-5 13 2. Sweden 5 4 0 1 10-3 12 3. Greece 5 2 3 0 7-4 nine 4. Kosovo 6 1 1 4 3-12 4 5. Georgia 6 0 1 5 2-11 1

October 12. Sweden – Greece, Kosovo – Georgia.

Serbia overtook Portugal

Group A

Azerbaijan – Ireland – 0: 3 (Robinson, 7, 39. Ogbene, 90).

Luxembourg – Serbia – 0: 1 (Vlakhovich, 68).

While Cristiano Ronaldo scored against the 46th national team in a friendly game with Qatar and set a new record for the number of appearances for European teams (181), Portugal’s main rival suffered a victory over Luxembourg. Fiorentina’s best sniper Vlahovic, who opened on the verge of an offside position, did his best, after which Serbia came out on top.

The Portuguese, however, have a game in hand, and, most likely, in this group, everything will be decided in the final round – in a face-to-face dispute between applicants for a direct ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

AND V H NS M O 1. Serbia 6 4 2 0 13-7 fourteen 2. Portugal 5 4 1 0 11-4 13 3. Luxembourg 5 2 0 3 5-9 6 4. Ireland 6 1 2 3 8-8 5 5. Azerbaijan 6 0 1 5 3-12 1

October 12. Serbia – Azerbaijan, Portugal – Luxembourg.