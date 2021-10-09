In Italy, Karasev is destroyed. So he is right! – 07.10.2021

Bravo! I am absolutely sincere in exclaiming to Sergei Karasev, who in front of my eyes performed a difficult match of two emotional teams with dignity at the legendary San Siro. I deeply do not care about the low marks of the work of the Russian referee, exposed in the Italian media. They simply had the task of justifying the defeat of the head coach of Squadra Azzurra, Roberto Mancini, whom they raised to the rank of a deity with their own hands.

The pathetic and miserable, in my opinion, the headline on the cover of La Gazzetta dello Sport – “We remain the champions” – convinced me even more of what he caught himself on the stadium stands in the first half before Bonucci was sent off: Spain plays better and deserves more victory. Incessant fanfare in the Apennines against the backdrop of victory at Euro 2020 and outrageous self-aggrandizement with slogans about the upcoming victory at the 2022 World Cup, in sharp contrast to the true state of affairs. Yes, Italy deservedly won the title at the European Championship in the summer, but this is already in the past. And in the present, “Squadra Azzurra” does not have a margin of strength and class to take on such strong rivals as Spain on only show-offs and pleasant memories of the July triumph at Wembley in London.

San Siro is a legendary stadium. There are no more such in Italy, and in all of Europe there are not many of them. And to remove the captain of the hostess national team in such an arena is an act. Moreover, if he is often forgiven in Serie A, and not so. So Karasev is just great! Both yellow cards presented by Leonardo Bonucci were absolutely relevant, and I did not notice any gross mistakes during the match with our referee. Yes, I cannot call myself a great refereeing expert, but the comments on the low marks that the Italian media gave to Sergei’s work only confirm my opinion: they are attached to every little thing, because the main decisions are correct.

La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera, which, by the way, have the same main shareholder (and he is the owner of the Torino club Urbano Cairo), gave Karasev 5.0 each. Corriere dello Sport – slightly higher, 5.5. Some of the Italian national team players like Enrico Chiesa decided to whine about refereeing, well, God bless them! But Mancini just turned out to be objective: he admitted that the defeat followed in the case and not because of the decisions of the referee. At the same time, Roberto publicly criticized the captain of Squadra Azzurra Bonucci, making it clear that he had let the team down.

In general, I propose to be happy for our man on the San Siro. Russian players do not often look decent at the great European stadiums, but Karasev looked confident and professional. He won his match.

Bravo, Sergey!