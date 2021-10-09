Indian Wells sensation: US Open champion Emma Radukanu lost to Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich, 100th racket of the world

Emma Radukanu suffered a fiasco in her first match as the US Open champion. She lost to Belarusian at a major tournament in Indian Wells Alexandre Sasnovich, ranked 100th in the WTA rankings.





The Indian Wells tournament was the first major tennis event to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic. It was in March 2020, on the eve of the start of the fights in California, that the entire tour was stopped and resumed only in August. And that is partial. The meetings were held without spectators in the stands, and the prize funds of the competition were cut. In the spring of 2021, Indian Wells again failed to take place, but the organizers said they wanted to hold it at a different time. And so it happened – the tournament was postponed to October. Many athletes who have now arrived in California said with hope that the tennis pandemic began in Indian Wells – this is where it should end.





Indeed, Indian Wells 2021 is now almost as it has always been. The stands are packed to capacity with spectators, and the prize pool remains exactly the same as in 2019. For women, the fights began on Wednesday, the first round has already been played and the fights of the second round have started. Of the Russians, there were five tennis players in the net. Lyudmila Samsonova and Anna Kalinskaya successfully passed the starting barrier. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova how the seeded woman missed the first circle, and in the second successfully coped with Madison Keys – 6: 3, 6: 1. Veronika Kudermetova she also started the tournament path from the 1/32 finals, and she got Samsonova as a rival. The Russian derby ended with Kudermetova’s victory – 6: 2, 6: 3. Will join the fight on Saturday Daria Kasatkina.

Many were waiting for the first appearance on the court of the main sensation of the year – 18-year-old Emma Radukanu. Recall that the young British woman a month ago, having started the fight from qualifications, successfully won 10 matches in a row at the US Open – 2021, without giving up a single set to her rivals. After this triumph, a completely different life began for Emma. She signed a major contract with a famous jewelry house, participated in a fashion show, appeared on the red carpet before the premiere of a James Bond film, and her US Open outfit is on display at the Museum of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport.





Immediately after winning the US Open, Emma refused to cooperate with her long-term mentor Andrew Richardson, arguing that she needed a specialist who would help her get used to the WTA tour. In Indian Wells, the Briton has already been spotted next to the former top British racket Jeremy Bates… “Jeremy Bates works with women’s tennis at LTA (the body for the development of tennis and the organization of tennis events in the UK. – Approx. “Championship”), so while he is here, he helps me. But in the future, I will not rush and find a suitable person. I’m not going to rush. I don’t want to make a mistake. I want to make sure I made the right decision. Despite the fact that I am quite young, I have a lot of experience. On the court you are on your own, there you have to be your own coach. So I feel pretty comfortable, ”said Radukanu before the tournament.





To get into the Indian Wells grid, Emma had to get a wild card, since the application for the tournament was closed at the moment when she was the 150th racket in the world. Nevertheless, the Briton received a high 17th seeded and started from the second round. The rival of Radukan was the Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich, who occupies 100th place in the WTA ranking. Sasnovic beat Colombian at the start Maria Camilo Osorio Serrano – 6: 0, 6: 4. And in general, unlike Radukanu, Alexandra did not pause in her performances after the US Open. She played almost every week of the tournament – in Luxembourg and Chicago.

Already in the third game, Sasnovich made a zero break. Radukanu was at a loss, not expecting that all the balls that she would send towards the Belarusian would return to her. And when the score was 2: 4, the Briton again gave up her serve to zero, after which Alexandra successfully served for the set – 6: 2 in just 31 minutes. It was the first set that Emma lost since the beginning of the US Open. After such a “cold shower” Radukanu took a toilet break and went to the room under the stands. The second set began with a bitter fight on the British serve. From the fourth break point, Sasnovich achieved success, but immediately gave up her serve. In the fourth game, Emma was unable to convert three break points, and then, with the score 3: 2, she still took someone else’s serve, and at zero (4: 2). At that moment, it seemed that the game had come to a turning point. However, instead of consolidating the success, the Briton simply failed and gave four games in a row to her rival, and with them the whole match – 2: 6, 4: 6.

So Emma Radukanu in the first match in the rank of champion of the US Open was defeated by a Belarusian, occupying 100th place. Recall that at Wimbledon, it was in a duel with Sasnovich that the famous American Serena Williams I could not finish the meeting and withdrew with the score 3: 3.