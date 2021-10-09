https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/draka-1753810850.html

Ismailov’s brother told what would be done to those who beat people in Dagestan

Ismailov’s brother told what would be done to those who beat people in Dagestan

MOSCOW, October 9 – RIA Novosti. The elder brother and trainer of the mixed style fighter Magomed Ismailov Ramazan spoke in an interview with the YouTube channel of Alexander Lyutikov about the sensational case when three Dagestanis beat a man in the Moscow metro. murder. “” They acted like animals, no matter what nation. I thought they were in some kind of drug intoxication, it turned out they were drunk. they will learn this in prison, “he said. Ramazan Ismailov also suggested what would happen to three malefactors in Dagestan if they allowed themselves to insult and molest a woman in transport. The fight took place on October 4 in an electric train carriage between Izmailovskaya stations. and “Pervomayskaya” on the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of the Moscow metro. Three participants who severely beat the passenger have already been arrested. A RIA Novosti source clarified that all three are natives of Dagestan without registration in Moscow, they had previously been convicted.

