“It all looked like a boxing match.” The French knocked out the Belgians and reached the final of the League of Nations. Video

The French national team became the second finalist of the League of Nations, having won a strong-willed victory over rivals from Belgium – 3: 2. The Red Devils dominated throughout the first half and in the end were able to translate the advantage into goals. The Belgians took the lead in the 37th minute thanks to a precise low kick by Yannick Carrasco. Three minutes later Romelu Lukaku burst into the penalty area, hit the near corner and made the prospects of the French quite dim.