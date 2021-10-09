“It all looked like a boxing match.” The French knocked out the Belgians and reached the final of the League of Nations. Video

The French national team became the second finalist of the League of Nations, having won a strong-willed victory over rivals from Belgium – 3: 2. The Red Devils dominated throughout the first half and in the end were able to translate the advantage into goals. The Belgians took the lead in the 37th minute thanks to a precise low kick by Yannick Carrasco. Three minutes later Romelu Lukaku burst into the penalty area, hit the near corner and made the prospects of the French quite dim.
However, in the second segment of the meeting, the “Tricolors” looked completely different. At the start of the half, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann had excellent chances to punish their opponents for mistakes. But in the end, Didier Deschamps’ team won back at the expense of the goals of Karim Benzema and Kilian Mbappe.
Towards the end of the game, Lukaku scored a double, but the referees canceled the goal due to an offside position. In the next attack, Pogba sent the ball into the crossbar. Only Theo Hernandez got into the net – in the 90th minute he scored the first goal in his career for the national team.
“We were two goals away at half-time, but the way we got back was impressive,” France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said in an interview with the UEFA website. – On the field, it all looked like a boxing match. We felt that the scales could swing in any direction. Psychologically, we were very strong, and it is just wonderful to be aware of this. “
“The victory won in this way shows the strength of the team’s character, – said Deschamps. – Players never give up. We drove here to reach the final; now we have passed, and the main trophy is at stake. We will do our best to win it. “
“The first half was really extraordinary for us,” recalled the head coach of the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez. – We played so confidently and easily. And in the second half they were overly emotional. Maybe they thought too much about reaching the final. “
Now the Belgians are waiting for only a match for third place against the Italian national team. The French will fight for the main trophy of the League of Nations with Spain. Both meetings will take place on 10 October.