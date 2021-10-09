It became known if the “Phantom Six” with Ryan Reynolds will receive a sequel

It became known whether “The Phantom Six” with Ryan Reynolds will receive a sequel

The action movie came out two years ago, and Netflix never announced a sequel. Suspicious.

In 2019, the action movie The Phantom Six with Ryan Reynolds was released on Netflix, but only now there is information about the service’s plans for a potential franchise. Apparently, there is no hope for a continuation.



The Phantom Six was a huge hit in 2019. It was directed by Michael Bay himself, and the film was invested as much as $ 150 million, making “The Phantom Six” one of the most expensive projects on Netflix. However, this time, Netflix decided to limit itself to one short flash, because the “Phantom Six 2” will definitely not be.

In an interview with Variety, Netflix’s head of films, Scott Stuber, made it clear that The Ghost Six has disappointed service bosses. According to him, there is no potential for development in this story:

“We didn’t feel creatively attached to the project. It was a good hit, but in the end we don’t think there is a reason to come back. There was simply no deep love for these characters or the universe. ”

The Phantom Six is ​​Netflix’s fourth most watched original movie. In the first four weeks after the premiere, about 83 million users watched the picture, which is a pretty steep figure for Netflix. However, it seems that not only views are important for the service. Producers don’t think The Ghost Six could grow into a full-fledged MCU.

But Netflix continues to develop other franchises. So, after the debut of “Army of the Dead”, the prequel “Army of Thieves” (premiere in the fall of 2021) and the anime series “Army of the Dead: Lost Las Vegas” (premiere in the spring of 2022) are expected. In addition, the Cinematic Universe “Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue” and the trilogy “Knives Out” are planned.

Recall, “The Ghost Six” tells the story of a group of billionaires who faked their deaths in order to create an elite squad to fight against crime. The film received negative reviews from critics, but the audience received it warmer. For example, on Rotten Tomatoes, The Ghost Six has 36% of critics versus 60% of viewers.

