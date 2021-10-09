It became known when “Mission Impossible-7” will be released

https://ria.ru/20210902/kino-1748314690.html

Paramount has postponed the release of Mission: Impossible-7 to September 30, 2022 due to coronavirus, Variety reports.

2021-09-02

2021-09-02T12: 52

2021-09-02T12: 53

MOSCOW, September 2 – RIA Novosti. Paramount has postponed the release of Mission: Impossible 7 to September 30, 2022 due to coronavirus, according to Variety. The previous scheduled release date for the seventh installment of the series was May 27, 2022. Filming was repeatedly suspended, and the release date was postponed several times due to the coronavirus. In June, the entire film crew went into a two-week quarantine after filming a scene in a British nightclub. The premiere of another film studio with the participation of Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”, was postponed for six months. The release of this film has been postponed from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022. In the action series “Mission Impossible” six films have already been released with the unchanged Tom Cruise in the title role. Films in this series have made more than $ 3.5 billion in revenue.

