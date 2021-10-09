“It’s some kind of mistake”. The head of RUSADA reacted to the revocation of the accreditation of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory

Acting Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Mikhail Bukhanov commented on the decision of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to revoke the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

– This is, of course, strange. Our laboratory has not been accredited for a long time and has been recalled. I don’t quite understand where this information comes from. We deliver all doping samples abroad and with the Moscow laboratory we only interact in the context of sample storage.

We do not analyze anything in any case, because our laboratories are actually Moscow ones – this is a storage facility and nothing else. I think this is some kind of mistake, – said Bukhanov.

In 2019, the laboratory suspended the right to carry out a blood test, for a blood passport in relation to doping samples, due to the fact that in 2019 RUSADA was recognized as inconsistent after a meeting of the All-Russian Commission, and we stopped doing this in the Moscow laboratory.

Since 2019, we have been analyzing everything in European laboratories, all analyzes. These are just the features of the legal form of this decision. This was suspended by WADA, and now the final decision has been made, it is like a technical document.

Formally, the laboratory has 21 days to appeal. RUSADA is neither hot nor cold from this. There is no need to worry, it’s all the same just finalized.

We are now in full swing testing for the Winter Olympics, we have a great delivery service for a foreign laboratory, we are doing everything, we don’t even need to take this information into account, ”added the head of RUSADA.

The Moscow Laboratory can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days from the date of receipt of the decision.

Read also: