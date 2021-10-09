Ivan Urgant joked about a joint photo of Zenit players and Will Smith

Famous Hollywood actor Will Smith attended a training session of the St. Petersburg football club “Zenith” in Dubai, and also took a joint photo with the team’s players.



The snapshot was posted on the club’s official Twitter account with the following caption:

“The special guest for tonight’s training is Will Smith.”

In the comments to the photo, some fans of the club doubted that the actor was real, and someone, on the contrary, ironically noticed that now Will Smith will become the new player of the team.

In turn, the TV presenter Ivan Urgant during his program (“Evening Urgant”) joked about Smith’s unexpected decision to attend a training session of the blue-white-blue:

“When Will Smith came to training, he said:“ I am a legend, ”to which Artem Dziuba said:“ Go to the Internet: I am a legend! ”

For those who did not understand the joke, we recall that in the fall of last year, hackers hacked the phone. Artem Dziuba, after which they published a scandalous video with his participation on the Internet.

By the way, Zenit is not in the UAE by chance. There, the team continues to prepare for the resumption of the season as part of the second training camp.

Photo: # 1 – Twitter of FC Zenit, # 2 – a shot from the show “Evening Urgant”.

