J.Lo has hated George for years.

The other day, the premiere of a new film with the participation of Ben Affleck took place, which his beloved unexpectedly decided to ignore. And it’s not about the couple’s quarrel.









Ben Affleck and George Clooney





In early October, all of Hollywood gathered for an evening in honor of the premiere of George Clooney’s new film with Ben Affleck in one of the main roles.

Many secular photographers and journalists went to the premiere hoping to capture and interview Bennifer. But only at the event itself it became clear that Jennifer Lopez did not come to the premiere.

Some fans have already decided that the couple is going through difficult times. It would seem that only without the slightest hint of modesty they kissed right on the street in full view, but today they are already in conflict …









Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck





But, according to close friends of Bennifer, there is no need to worry – the artists are still together and are still crazy about each other. The thing is that Jennifer does not communicate with George Clooney and tries not to intersect with him at events.

“She is known to hate him. No wonder she didn’t come to the premiere. It’s very funny that Ben’s new movie is with George. But believe me, it is no coincidence that Lopez did not come to pose with George and Amal Clooney … “- a friend of the couple explained to reporters.









Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney





Clooney and Lopez co-starred in Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 film Out of Sight. Since then, their irreconcilable enmity began. The picture itself was once considered almost the sexiest in history due to its beautiful explicit scenes. Clooney was pleased with his work and also praised his partner’s talent (although he admitted that there were some disagreements during filming).

But J.Lo, to put it mildly, was not delighted with the forced need to be on the same stage with the artist for a long time.

What happened there? Who offended whom? History and all-knowing insiders are silent about this …









Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney





In general, Jennifer is far from the first who does not hide her dislike for Clooney. A huge number of Hollywood celebrities say that working with George is simply unbearable.

For example, Ryan Gosling talked about the difficulties of working with George during the filming of The Ides of March (directed by Clooney). According to him, Clooney has too peculiar humor. In addition, he is very fond of gossip.

True, after some time, Ryan admitted that he let go of the insult and did not hold any grudge at all. Now he even considers George to be quite a “nice and funny guy”.









Ryan Gosling





