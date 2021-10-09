Jessica Alba, Anna Salivanchuk, Regina Todorenko, Reese Witherspoon, Olya Polyakova married pregnant

TV presenter Regina Todorenko on the 9th month of pregnancy signed with Vlad Topalovand the singer Olya Polyakova got married in the 5th month of pregnancy.

Gazeta.ua tells which of the stars went down the aisle of a pregnant woman.

Jessica Alba

2008 daughter Oron American actress Jessica Alba and Cash Warren was born a month after the wedding. The couple had a 2nd daughter Haven 2011 year. December 31, 2017 the star gave birth to a son to her husband Hayes…

Anna Salivanchuk

Ukrainian actress Anna Salivanchuk married Alexandra Bozhkova after 7 months of dating. At that time, the woman was 6 months pregnant. Son Gleb the star gave birth to 2015. Became a mother for the 2nd time on September 1, 2020: the couple had a 2nd son Nikita…

Regina Todorenko

Artist Vlad Topalov offered to marry TV presenter Regina Todorenko when she was 7 months pregnant. The star said that the man made a marriage proposal on a yacht in the Mediterranean. The couple signed when Todorenko was 9 months pregnant. 2018 woman gave birth to a son Michael…

Reese Witherspoon

Eldest daughter Avu American actress Reese Witherspoon gave birth at 23. The girl’s father was an actor Ryan Philip… When he found out that his beloved was expecting a child from him, he took her down the aisle. 2003 the couple had a son Deacon… 6 years after the birth of their second child, the couple broke up. Witherspoon married for the 2nd time for Jim Thoth and in 2012 gave birth to a son Tennessee…

Olya Polyakova

Singer Olya Polyakova married a businessman Vadima Polyakova 2004 year. She said that she was walking down the aisle at the 5th month of pregnancy. 2005 a daughter was born Maria… 2011, the star gave birth to the 2nd girl Alice…