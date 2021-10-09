Johnny Depp will receive top honors at the San Sebastian Film Festival

https://ria.ru/20210809/johnnydepp-1745040566.html

American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award for Contribution to Cinematography at the San Sebastian Film Festival

MADRID, August 9 – RIA Novosti. American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award for Contribution to Cinematography at the San Sebastian Film Festival, according to the review’s website. At last year’s show, Depp was also one of the most prominent guests, when, together with director Julien Temple, he presented the documentary “One More With Shane McGowan.” The San Sebastian Festival first took place in 1953. The highest awards are considered the “Golden Shell” (for the best film) and “Silver shell” (awarded to the best actor, best actress, best director), as well as “Donostia.” other.

