Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with a famous singer

Rapper Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with one of the top stars. The details of adultery became known six months after the divorce of the famous couple. The Sun writes that the musician was spending time with another woman at the moment when Kim came to her senses after the second birth. The couple had just had their middle son Saint. The journalists do not disclose the name of the mistress.

Six years ago, when the child was born, the top model had to devote a lot of time to the baby. She was breastfeeding him and the baby was sleeping in her room. In addition, Kim devoted a lot of time to dieting and sports, trying to lose weight. Kanye stayed overnight in his bachelor apartment in Hollywood. On the pretext that she is closer to his studio.

When Kim found out about the betrayal, she blamed herself for everything. She felt that her husband was out on a spree because she had lost her former shape. This prompted the top model to quickly put herself in order. But it did not help to save the marriage. The infidelity continued and the couple divorced in February of this year.

Now the spouses are sharing children. The couple has four of them. Two girls and two boys. The younger ones were carried out by surrogate mothers. Kim asks the court to grant her and her husband joint custody of the children.

The star couple will not share money. They have a marriage contract. Each of them has more than a billion dollars in their accounts. Kanye makes money from his fashion brand Yeezy and his partnership with Adidas. Kim has her own cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, and the shapewear brand, Skims.