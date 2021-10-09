Karpin about problems with pressure, Terekhov’s debut and Kuzyaev’s silence – RT in Russian

In the home match of the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup with Slovakia, the Russian national team appeared as a real team in which everyone fought for each other. After winning with a minimum score, this was announced by the mentor of the national team Valery Karpin. According to him, the charges deserved luck with their dedication. The specialist also complained that the hosts did not get the pressure at all, appreciated the debut of Sergei Terekhov and told how Daler Kuzyaev coped with the duties of the captain.

Despite the most important victory over Slovakia in the qualifying stage of the 2022 World Cup, the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin was not in the best mood after the match. The specialist did not hide: the quality of the players’ play did not suit him at all.

“There are such meetings when nothing works, especially in the attack. You just have to endure and show that we are a team. There are no questions for the guys about the mood and dedication. All fought for each other and died on the field. Somewhere for this reason, luck turned to face us. Sergey Terekhov and Dmitry Chistyakov played well. You can’t separate them from the rest, but they looked good for the first meeting, ”Karpin said on Match TV.

Also on the topic Karpin’s emotions, Glebov’s challenge and Makarov’s injury: how the Russian national team spent the last days before the game with Slovakia

The Russian national football team is completing preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifying match with Slovakia. The team flew to …

According to him, during the match, he experienced a strong sense of anxiety, but tactical rearrangements helped to keep the minimum advantage in the score.

“We switched to formation with Dmitry Barinov as the third central defender – 5-4-1. We waited, carried out counterattacks … Now the main thing is recovery after a difficult 90 minutes. The guys had to work a lot without the ball, ”the mentor added.

And already at a press conference, he said that the Russians did not manage to put high pressure on the guests at all. In his opinion, this component turned out to be much worse than in the match with Croatia, which led to a large number of losses.

“We didn’t have a ball game at all. It’s hard to constantly qualify when you lose it in second or third gear. In this case, there is no longer any strength left to attack. It’s a vicious circle. Where does such a number of losses come from is a big question to which I do not have an answer now, ”the coach complained.

At the same time, he did not associate weak actions in pressing with the fact that Zelimkhan Bakaev, Fedor Smolov and Arsen Zakharyan, who were located in the attack, did not play with each other.

“With Croatia, the players tried their hand at the new scheme for the first time. Zakharyan then normally pressed, and Smolov did not appear on the field at all. Bakaev also passed that training camp. Therefore, all troubles cannot be attributed to the fact that they first appeared in such a combination. Correct work in pressing after all depends not only on them, but also on the actions of the defenders. And there was not enough time for working off either then or now. Perhaps the concentration with the Croats was outrageous, so it worked out better, ”the specialist suggested.

Also, the steering team once again explained the meaning of the permutations that he made during the break. They were motivated by the desire to secure their own goal in a situation where practically nothing worked out on the other side.

“Since it didn’t come out in the attack, it was necessary at least to some extent to protect ourselves. Therefore, Barinov was lowered to the center of defense. Then Chistyakov entered the field in order to prevent big problems, although they still arose. Thank God, we provided ourselves with the desired result. I am very pleased with one thing – the dedication and dedication of the whole team. It was a team in which people fought and died on the field. All bent over ran and fought for each other. In this regard, the team was present on the pitch today, “Karpin rejoiced.

They could not help but ask the mentor about the absence of Marinato Guilherme. The naturalized Brazilian played to zero in all three September matches of the national team, but in the meeting with Slovakia he remained in reserve, giving way to Matvey Safonov at the base.

“This is the first time I hear that he did not help us due to damage. Marinato has had problems for months, he himself talked about the Achilles tendon. But they did not prevent him from entering the field in September. Injuries did not play a big role in choosing a goalkeeper for today’s meeting. It’s good that we didn’t miss it again. It is clear that Matvey saved in several moments. He is the best footballer of the match. Unfortunately, if the goalkeeper becomes the best, then the team was acting weakly. But Matvey did his job 100%, ”Karpin emphasized.

He was also pleased with the actions of the central defenders, who did everything to ensure that the national team had a fourth clean sheet with a new coach.

Also on the topic Not without luck: how Shkrinjar’s own goal and Safonov’s saves helped Russia defeat Slovakia in the selection match for the 2022 World Cup

Russia beat Slovakia with a minimum score in the home match of the qualifying stage of the World Cup 2022. Success to Valery’s charges …

“Let’s decide whether the Slovaks created many chances or not? I think it’s okay. In the three previous matches, the opponents did not have so much. I am satisfied with Igor Diveev and Georgy Dzhikia’s bunch, as well as with the others. Barinov also regularly descended into this zone. Then Chistyakov came out. Therefore, I would not talk only about the two of them. But we are now talking about defense and dedication. The actions in the attack do not depend on several people. Yes, we had four meetings to zero. But they cannot be equated one size fits all. Today we were lucky, as well as the skill of the defenders and the goalkeeper. Luck is in football, but it must be earned. The guys showed themselves to be a united team, and the football god paid tribute to them. Fortune turned its face, “- said the specialist.

Not without a question about the health of Russian football players, because on the eve of the October meetings, the team was left without a number of performers. According to the head coach, while he is not aware of the new injuries of the charges.

“There is no such information right now. At least, no one asked for a replacement due to injury, thank God. While the athletes are hot, their condition is difficult to interpret unambiguously. I think we’ll understand everything closer to dinner tomorrow, when they cool down and get enough sleep. Then all the sores will begin to crawl out, ”the mentor explained.

Finally, he did not agree that Daler Kuzyaev was not suitable for the role of captain because of his silence.

“Zakharyan can also go to the next game. It is also not the loudest on the field. You can shout without a bandage. Jikia shouts, leads the defense without her. You don’t have to yell for captaincy. If you think so, then you are mistaken, “Karpin emphasized.

In conclusion, the head of the national team called the state of the field at the Ak Bars Arena not the best, which was criticized by Leonid Slutsky, but recalled that the conditions were the same for both teams, and therefore it makes no sense to refer to the quality of the pitch.

“He was soft. The pitch was not of the best quality. Too much sand, and the grass is young and does not hold. It is what it is. I think the local agronomists tried to bring the lawn to the most suitable condition. But you cannot make it perfect in such a short period of time, ”the expert summed up.