“Karpin and Dziuba should go to hell with their selfish manifestations”

Commentator Gennady Orlov commented on the relationship between the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin and Zenit striker Artem Dziuba.

– What they write about Dziuba speaks of his charismatic personality. He’s bright and can score. But physically he is really not ready for two halves. I can see this by evaluating the movements on the football field. You can be unprepared, but go out and play passionately. He had such matches.

Of course, Artyom has no friendly attitude and disposition towards Karpin. And Karpin has no friendship with Dzyuba. But they must rise above this… This is the national team. These are the fans, the people. Do your best for our fans, please us. I address one and the other.

They should throw out all their selfish manifestations to hell and think about only one thing! They should go down in the history of football, at least in Russia, and show everything that they are capable of. One should show off pedagogical tact, and the other – dedication on the football field. If this does not happen, we will all lose from this.

I do not know if Dziuba will appear in the national team, but it would be useful to have appeared. He had a psychological breakdown, devastation. It happens that you want to throw everything to hell, and then it slowly goes away. But now Karpin must feel it. Well what to teach them? They are grown guys, men. They should do the best for all fans and football fans. And if they think about themselves, it will be very bad and selfish, – said Orlov on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg”.

The 33-year-old striker was called up to the October matches of the Russian national team, but the footballer himself refused to play, citing poor form.

After seven rounds, the Russians are in 2nd place in the group H standings with 16 points. Valeriy Karpin’s team lags behind the leading Croatia in goal difference. In the next match, Russia will play away against Slovenia (October 11).