Karpin: Slovakia created good chances. In the previous three matches, they did not create so much

Head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the victory in the match of the seventh round of the qualifying stage of the World Cup-2022 with the national team of Slovakia (1: 0).

“You can’t take all four games with the same size. Today we can say that there was luck, plus the skill of the defenders and the goalkeeper. But luck must be earned. Today the guys showed themselves as a team. The football god gave us our due today, luck turned to face us. Slovakia has created good chances for us. In the three previous matches, they did not create so much. Dzhikia-Diveev – happy with them, as well as with everyone. But I am satisfied with the game on the defensive, with dedication. The attacking play depends on the whole team. The defense play also depends not only on Djikia and Diveev. Both Barinov and Chistyakov descended to them. Glebov’s exit is not connected with food, for sure. He rested, like the rest of “Rostov”. He was warming up, he could come out, but other players came out. It is definitely not connected with nutrition, “- the correspondent of” Championship “Andrey Pankov reports Karpin.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 16 points in six matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes 1st place by additional indicators.