Katy Perry releases “Electric” video featuring Pikachu

Katy Perry has filmed a music video for her new song “Electric” as part of the upcoming music album Pokémon 25: The Album, due out this fall.

The video, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, is dedicated to the growing up of two characters – Katy Perry herself and Pikachu, who used to be just Pichu. Both Pikachu and Pichu are electric creatures, which is why the song is named “Electric”.

The younger version of the singer travels and performs with Pichu, while the adult and already famous Perry watches her with Pikachu.

Perry’s new release is part of a collaboration between various musicians and Pokémon Company International, which will result in a full 14-track album. The album will feature songs by 11 musicians and will be headlined by Katy Perry, Jay Balvin and Post Malone.

“When I visited the Pokémon Cafe while touring Japan, I felt such nostalgia. This place took me back to my high school days, ”Perry said in a press release.

The singer also explained that both she and Pikachu continue to evolve, but at the same time retain their childlike spontaneity.

The official Pokémon YouTube channel also released a video dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the existence of the main Pokémon – Pikachu.

Source / hypebeast.com

Preview photo / theverge.com