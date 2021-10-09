Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer talk – media

Insiders claim that Kanye West wants a divorce as much as Kim herself.

40-year-old Kim Kardashian no longer intends to reestablish relations with her husband, 43-year-old rapper Kanny West, and the official announcement of the couple’s divorce is just a formality and a matter of time, E said the tabloid! a source from the inner circle of the TV personality.

According to him, the couple parted, and the spouses do not even talk to each other. Moreover, Kanye has taken his belongings from their family mansion in Calabasas, including a collection of shoes with at least 500 pairs of sneakers, and it seems that he is not going to return to this house.

Moreover, he wants to divorce as soon as possible and, perhaps, even the first to file documents, without waiting for Kim to do it, because he wants to part no less than Kim, the source assures.

As for his wife, she decided not to dwell on this and continues to move on. Most recently, Kim presented a new collection of clothing for the home of her brand SKIMS, and also went on vacation to exotic islands with her children and sisters. According to the tabloids, she looks quite happy.

In the stellar party, it is assumed that she will announce her divorce on the air of the last season of the Kardashian Family show, where a lot of time is devoted to discussing the problems in her marriage. It will be shown on March 18th.

The Kim sisters actively support her and prevent her from falling into depression. According to them, Kanye is like a brother to them, but they believe that it is better not to let him be a member of their family.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian has already hired a lawyer Laura Wasser, known for divorce proceedings for show business stars. Kim and Kanye allegedly want to divorce peacefully and without much publicity.

However, problems can arise when dividing property. The couple owns a large amount of real estate, but the most expensive property is Calabasasi in California, which cost them $ 60 million. Kim wants the house to remain for her and the children.

The official reason for the divorce is still unknown, but the couple often could not find a common language due to Kanye West’s bipolar disorder.