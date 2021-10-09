Kim Kardashian burst into tears for the first time in public over her divorce from West

The nerves of the “iron lady” failed at the most inopportune moment.

Mother of many children and talented businesswoman Kim Kardashian burst into tears in public over her divorce from Kanye West. For the first time in a long time, a spectacular brunette gave up slack after the public became aware of serious problems in her family.

The fact that Kardashian and West are parting has become known for a long time: Kanye himself complained that Kim was pressing him. The rapper dreamed of running away from the Kardashians. Later there were rumors that the couple had left and no longer lived together.

All this time, information came mainly from insiders. Kardashian herself preferred to remain silent, but during the next issue dedicated to her family, Kim suddenly gave up slack and burst into tears. Emotions were so strong that Kardashian could not contain them.

“Honestly, I can’t take it anymore. Why am I still where I have been stuck for years? He moves to another state every year. And I have to be with him to raise children. And he is a wonderful father, he did an amazing job. I think he deserves someone who can support him every step of the way, follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming. I can not do it. He must have a wife who will support him in everything, travel with him and do everything for him, ”she said crying.

Reassured, Kim told Sister Chloe that there was no enmity between her and Kanye right now.

“There is no fight. Now I just live with it, ”she said.

Now Kardashian “feels like a failure” because marriage to West was the third that Kim could not keep.

