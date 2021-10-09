Kolyada on Schindler’s List: “The difference from Brown is probably in how Jason feels about it. We have a more elevated program “- Figure skating

Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada commented on his performance in the free program at the Finlandia Trophy tournament in Espoo, Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva reports.

Kolyada made several jumping mistakes and took the final second place in the tournament, losing to American Jason Brown.

– Today’s rental is an incentive to work further, and I am glad that this season has come. For me, each season is like starting a book from scratch. And this is always very exciting.

I don’t like to talk about my plans, but the competition is already clear: this is the Grand Prix in Italy and Russia. Maybe there will be some more competitions, but it’s better to ask Alexei Nikolaevich.

– It so happened that you and Jason Brown skate the same musical theme this season, and today even skated one after another. How do you like these coincidences?

– To be honest, I don’t even remember when we found out that Jason is leaving his “Schindler’s List” for the season. Maybe we even put our program on, I don’t remember exactly.

What is the difference between us? Probably how Jason feels about her. In my opinion, his program is more of a tragedy, a very subtle drama. My story is about how Oscar himself presents this story and feels it from the inside. There are great difficulties along the way, how he copes with it – and ultimately he is recognized as a hero.

That is, as Alexei Nikolaevich said, this is a more sublime program, it is precisely about the actions of Schindler. But I will definitely watch our two skates with Jason right now – just like that in a row, as they walked in the arena, – said Kolyada.

