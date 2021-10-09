Kristen Stewart went public in a spicy bustier top

Two muses of the House of Chanel attended the new show as part of the Paris Fashion Week.

Kristen Stewart put on a very spicy outfit, in which she came to the show of the Chanel women’s collection spring-summer 2022 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Stewart came to the show in a pink tweed suit from the brand’s cruise collection, under the suit was a black bustier top that accentuated her breasts.

The tweed jacket has become a cult classic for the House of Chanel since Coco Chanel first created this look in 1925, and the suit remains relevant to this day. Kristen complemented the outfit with white socks and black loafers, as well as a chain with a lock on the neck, a bright make-up and a hairstyle with a new shade of hair.

Also on the show came the actress and model Lily-Rose Depp. She also wore a Chanel tweed suit, but a different style of skirt, and under the jacket the girl was wearing a V-neck tweed top and linen inserts. Lily complemented the bow with black shoes with low square heels, curly hairstyle, makeup with arrows on the eyelids and gold earrings in her ears.

