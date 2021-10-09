Kulemin: “Yes, I would like to play at the Olympics”

Forward of “Salavat Yulaev” Nikolay Kulemin commented on the victory over Jokerit (3: 2 OT) in the KHL regular championship match.

– It was a tough game for us, we knew that the opponent was experienced. We scored, but then the opponent gave energy. It’s good that we were able to add at the end and won.

– How did you play without Kadeikin?

– All our guys are professionals, all four teams work. The season is long, there will be injuries. Of course, it takes time to rebuild.

– Did you know that Salavat did not beat Jokerit at home since 2015?

– I heard about it only after the game.

– Many people say that you will go to the Olympics. What do you think of this?

– I don’t know, I try not to read the news. I haven’t seen about it yet.

– Do you want to go to Beijing yourself?

– Yes, I would like to play at the Olympics. To show all their strengths, coaches will select those players who are worthy to go to the Olympics.

– You have scored more goals at Salavat now than at Metallurg in the entire last season. What has changed over the year?

– Missed more than half of the games due to injury. I don’t know what changed, I just recovered. I want to prove that I am still worthy to play.

– Is it true that Viktor Kozlov influenced your transfer to Salavat?

– I didn’t talk to him. Only in the press did I see that Viktor Kozlov said a good word about me during the negotiations.

– Can Kadeikin go to the Olympics?

– Yes, he is a worthy candidate for a trip to the Olympics, – the Gorobzor.Ru correspondent reports the words of Kulemin.

