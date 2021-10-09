Legia coach announced Cherchesov’s desire to continue his career in the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Cheslav Mikhnevich, the former coach of the Russian national team is not yet interested in working with clubs

Read us on News News

Stanislav Cherchesov

(Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS)



Former head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov would like to continue working with national teams. The head coach of Legia, Cheslav Mikhnevich, told RIA Novosti about this.

“Cherchesov does not want to work with the club yet, because he spent many years in the national team and would like to continue to coach any national team,” Mikhnevich said. According to the coach, they communicated with Cherchesov on the basis of the Polish team.

Cherchesov reacted to Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team



Stanislav Cherchesov headed the Russian national football team from 2016 to 2021. Under his leadership, the team showed the best performance in their history at the 2018 World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals.

The last tournament under the leadership of Cherchesov for the Russian national team was Euro 2020, where the team was unable to qualify from the group.

After completing work with the Russian national team, Cherchesov said that he had received offers from the national teams of Iraq and Turkey. In addition, he said that the president of Legia called him with an offer to “talk”. Later, the coach attended Legia’s matches against Spartak and Leicester in the Europa League. The coach was invited to both games by the president of the Polish club.

The last club headed by Cherchesov was Legia, he worked with the team from 2015 to 2016, he managed to win the Polish championship, as well as the Cup of the country.