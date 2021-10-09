Lionel Messi: I’m happy at PSG. I was attracted by the project and the composition of the team

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi shared his opinion on the decision to move from Barcelona to the Parisian club.

Barcelona made a statement that I would not stay at the club, so I started thinking about what to do next. I had to find a new club to pursue my career. I was lucky to receive offers from several big clubs, among which was PSG. I am grateful because from the very beginning I was treated very well.

PSG showed that they were really interested in me, showed concern. I am grateful for that, because now I am happy. There were other proposals, but we quickly came to an agreement with PSG. Obviously, I was attracted by the project, the players, the level of the team. All of these components have simplified the negotiation process.

I told myself that it would be easier for me to adapt, since my friends will be in the locker room. And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to adapt, especially because many players here speak Spanish like me, ”Messi is quoted by FranceFootball.