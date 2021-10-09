Live broadcast, words before the fight, bets

On October 10, early in the morning Moscow time in Las Vegas, USA, the third fight between the WBC heavyweight champion British will take place Tyson Fury and the former holder of this title is an American Deontay Wilder …

In Russia, this fight will be shown live on the REN TV channel. The broadcast starts at 4:45 Moscow time. LINK on the Internet broadcast of the live broadcast of the TV channel.

The boxers first met in the ring in December 2018, and then Wilder was considered the clear favorite, and Fury’s return to the ring after battling depression, addiction and obesity was viewed with skepticism. However, the fight ended in a controversial draw decision, and despite the two knockdowns, many believed that Fury deserved more victory.

The second fight took place in February last year and went according to a completely different scenario. Fury almost immediately seized the initiative, knocked Wilder down in the third and fifth rounds, and in the seventh round, Wilder’s coach Mark Breland threw away the towel and stopped the fight. Fury became the new WBC heavyweight champion and Wilder had to wait a year and a half for a rematch.

At the weigh-in on the eve of the third fight, both boxers showed the highest weight in their professional careers. Tyson Fury’s weight was 125.6 kg, and Deontay Wilder’s weight was 108 kg. Moreover, both rivals diligently gained weight before each next fight against each other. In the first fight in 2018, Fury weighed 116.3 kg, and Wilder – 96.4 kg, in the second in 2020 – 123.8 and 104.8 kg, respectively.

This fight will be judged by three American judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld, with Moretti and Weisfeld working on the second fight between Fury and Wilder last February, and at the time of the stoppage of the fight in the seventh round they were giving the advantage to Fury with the same score of 59-52.

The duties of the referee in this fight will be performed by the American Russell Mora, and it is likely that a lot will depend on his actions in the ring, since, according to trainer Wilder Malik Scott, the boxer gave him absolutely strict instructions not to stop the fight in any way, and he is determined to carry out this assignment.

According to Western media estimates, Tyson Fury can receive about $ 30 million for this fight, and Deontay Wilder – about $ 20 million.

Tyson Fury: “In the first fight with Wilder, when he knocked me down, I got up and went back to fight and he didn’t like it. From that moment on, I knew how to defeat Deontay Wilder. I knew that I had to go forward and deliver powerful blows. Looking back, I understand that this is the best thing that could happen, because I have to do it all again. “

Deontay Wilder: “I feel great. My whole team is working on the same wavelength. How can something go wrong when so many people are working in concert? The ideal cannot be achieved, but one must strive for it. We aimed for the ideal in training, so when the fight starts, I will know what to do. I will not go back to old habits, I will immediately start doing what we were working on during preparation. In the end, they will raise my hand, because I will knock him out. “

In the third fight, Fury-Wilder company Fonbet favors Tyson Fury – 1.42 (1,420 rubles for each 1,000 rubles delivered). Win odds Deontay Wilder – 3.00 (3,000 rubles for each 1,000 rubles delivered).

Fury’s early victory – 1.98

Fury wins by decision – 3.85

Wilder’s early victory – 3.45

Wilder wins by decision – 14.15

The battle will end ahead of schedule: yes – 1.33 ; No – 3.15