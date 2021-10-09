Love and Thunder “will play Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy

Filming for “Torah: Love and Thunder” started in Australia at the beginning of this year, and the paparazzi are now literally besieging the actors in order to at least slightly open the veil over the events of the upcoming film. And the day before, I finally managed to find out something interesting. The photographers caught Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy, and from their appearance it is easy to guess who they will be playing.

In the images posted online, Damon and the elder Hemsworth appeared in the same clothes that Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) wore during the Odin death scene, as well as the subsequent fight with Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok “. It turns out that the actors will again return to the roles of the Asgardian actors, whom they played in the triquel. This time, they will obviously have to show the public the death of the supreme god.

And thanks to another selection of photographs, it became clear who will play Helu in this theatrical production. As it turned out, Melissa McCarthy is waiting for a bright debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will try on the image of Cate Blanchett, and in the pictures the actress can be seen in full attire next to Damon and Luke Hemsworth, who again play Loki and Thor, respectively. The scene with the play became one of the most impressive moments of “Torah: Ragnarok”, and if this time the audience is waiting for a similar episode, in addition flavored with McCarthy’s comedic talent, there is no doubt about the success of the tape.

The premiere of Torah: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Lebedeva