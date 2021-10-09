Luna Lovegood changed her wand for wrinkles. Harry Potter Star Appears in New Role

What is Luna Lovegood doing among sociopaths and how old is she now? Actress Evanna Lynch, who played the role of an out-of-this-world sorceress in the Harry Potter films, appeared in the crime drama The Silent Witness. The star surprises not only with the role of the prisoner girl, but also with her appearance. The wrinkles and adult appearance of the star will make Potter fans wonder how much they slept.

Irish actress Evanna Lynch, who played the quirky witch Luna Lovegood (also known as Luna Lovegood) in the Harry Potter franchise, appeared in the episode “Atonement.”… Redemtion) of the 24th season of the British TV series “Silent Witness” about a team of forensic experts from the BBC in an unusual role.

Fans of films based on J.K. Rowling’s books will remember Evanna Lynch as a weird-looking blonde girl with a detached expression on her face and the eyes of a child. However, when meeting the heroine of a crime drama, film fans should be prepared to break the mold. Lynch plays a woman named Paisley Robinson, who is trying to get her boyfriend Scott out of prison, where she came to visit a guy: the place where you least expect to see a young witch and student of Hogwarts.

Luna Lovegood is trying to get a sociopath out of prison, what a twist! – did not believe twitter user JoelMcVeagh…

Judging by the footage, Luna Lovegood is no longer as young as the audience remembers her. The actress celebrated her 30th birthday in 2021, and if you compare her appearance with the image from “Harry Potter”, the changes will be obvious: the adult star already has wrinkles and hollows under the eyes. Although it cannot be ruled out that these details are the efforts of skilled make-up artists.

Almost 10 years have passed since the release of the last film about the Boy-Who-Lived in 2011, and Evanna Lynch herself rarely appeared in big movies and TV shows. Unsurprisingly, such changes in appearance and role caused a reaction among the audience. Someone’s new role as “bad girl” even made them sad.

Luna Lovegood as the bad girl in Silent Witness breaks my heart wrote SL_Dee73…

For many potter fans, the wrinkles on Evanna’s face and the atypical role did not prevent them from immediately recognizing their favorite in the heroine. And all thanks to her voice and British accent, Twitter users joke.

Luna Lovegood, I recognize that cute British accent anywhere wrote Jodi_Rushworth…

Evanna Lynch’s post-Harry Potter career

After the resounding success of the Harry Potter franchise, many fans expected their favorite actors to participate in new large-scale projects. However, for many, like Evanna Lynch, after the release of the last film in 2011, their careers began to decline, and did not have time to really start.

For 10 years, the actress has played in the TV series Sinbad, in the movie My Best Friend is Gay, as well as in the American TV series Danny and the Zoo. According to Lynch herself, the image of Luna Lovegood haunted her, not giving the opportunity to try herself in different roles.

In an interview in 2017, Evanna shared her feelings of being “stuck” at the age of 18 and as Luna Lovegood. However, the actress herself would not mind breaking the mold and showing what she is still capable of.

Now I am different, and this must be respected, I am going to challenge myself, create something different, show the person who I am today.

It seems that in 2021 Lynch had such an opportunity, along with a role in “The Silent Witness.”

The change in the image of the Potter fans surprised not only Evanna Lynch, but also Daniel Radcliffe in the third season of the series “Miracle Workers”. Having danced topless, in black leather pants and daring make-up, the actor showed the audience the Boy-Who-Already-Grown.

In the hero of the series “Queen’s Move” Harry Beltika, Potter fans also did not immediately recognize a familiar face. But it turned out to be an actor who played Dudley Dursley, who seemed to have drunk a circulating potion.