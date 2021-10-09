Maelstorm rated VP and Spirit on Day 2 at The International 10, 2021, TI10 | Dota 2

Dota 2 Announcer Vladimir Maelstorm Kuzminov spoke about the game Virtus.pro and Team Spirit in the second day of the group stage The International 10 (2021)… In Telegram, he noted that VP is likely to start the playoffs from the lower bracket, and Spirit may leave the tournament altogether.

Published preserving the spelling and punctuation of the source

Vladimir Maelstorm Kuzminov: “Crazy day.

VP got into a pumpkin, and Spirit got together, nevertheless the bears are almost certainly the losers, mb are higher, and the dragons are still contenders for the top 18. IG is the best team so far. Both LGD and VG. China is choking. In fact, I expect them to pour into the playoffs, but now they will pour into the lower bracket and not all, since they have probably already reached the upper one. Super cool int for the entertainment of games. “

At the end of the second day, Virtus.pro takes fifth place in Group A, and Spirit shares the last line with SG e-sports in group B. TI10 matches will continue on October 9th – schedule and results are available in the report.

The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Romania. The prize fund of the competition is more than $ 40 million. The group stage of the teams is played from the hotel, and the playoffs will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest – due to the coronavirus pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium.