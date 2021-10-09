Marvel “spotted” new details of the film “Eternals” (video) – UNIAN

The world premiere of the tape is scheduled for October 27.

A new teaser for the movie “The Eternals” has been released / screenshot

Marvel Studios has revealed a new teaser for the upcoming superhero movie “The Eternals.”

The video was published on the company’s YouTube channel.

The teaser revealed new details of the motion picture.

In particular, it became known that an LGBT family will appear in the film for the first time in the history of the MCU. The same-sex couple was played by Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman.

The Eternals will feature an LGBT family for the first time in Marvel history / screenshot

Also, the audience showed the superpowers of the main characters: the character Ikaris (Richard Madden) will have laser vision, and Tena (Angelina Jolie) will have a golden sword that is capable of destroying even a volcanic mass.

Angelina Jolie’s character wielding an unusual golden sword / screenshot

“The Eternals”: new teaser

“Eternals”: what is known about the new superhero film

The main roles in the film were played by Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington.

Plot… The film will tell about the representatives of the race of superhumans who secretly live on Earth.

Katerina Schwartz