Max Verstappen: We have achieved the maximum in qualifying

Max Verstappen qualified third in Turkey, but thanks to a penalty from Lewis Hamilton will start the race from second position. The Red Bull Racing driver noted that he did not count on pole position, so he was pleased with the result. His teammate Sergio Perez qualified seventh.

Max Verstappen (3rd): “The beginning of qualification turned out to be quite difficult due to the state of the track. However, unlike Friday, today we managed to turn the situation in the direction we needed. Overall, I did good laps, although on the last one I lost a bit of speed on the straight. You need to understand the reason, but I still did not apply for pole position.

Today we have achieved the maximum – tomorrow I will start second. Let’s see what the weather turns out to be, but now I’m quite happy with the result.

In the race, the speed should be higher, but let’s see how competitive we will be. Tire wear is quite high, but it is still interesting to fly on this track, especially in the long left eighth corner. “

Sergio Perez (7th): “I lost one set of tires in the first part of qualification – not the best situation, which made it difficult for me in the final. Yes, I made it to the final, but I only had one set of new Soft tires.

The team gave me this new kit for the second attempt in the final, but I was unable to add on it compared to the first attempt on a worn-out line-up. In my opinion, we overdid the front wing settings, which caused the front tires to overheat. As a result, I was unable to put together a fast lap.

Nevertheless, we have shown good progress compared to Friday. I think in the race I will be able to compete and win back several positions. “