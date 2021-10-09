Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance began with infidelity? Let’s tell!

The ex-girlfriend of the performer spoke about his deception.





Instagram @machinegunkelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly











Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are already recognized on the network as one of the most beautiful star couples, however, as it turned out, their relationship did not begin with the most beautiful act of Colson Baker (the artist’s real name). Before his fateful acquaintance with the Transformers star, the singer met with model and Instagram star Sommer Ray, who accused him of treason.

“I dated Coulson, but we didn’t have sex. I make you wait at least three months to make sure that the person is right for me. Coulson never passed the test. I calmly talk about it, because he cheated on me with Megan Fox, if you look at the timeline, ”- shared the girl on the Logan Paul podcast.

Machine Gun Kelly met Meghan while filming Midnight in a Grain Field in Puerto Rico. The singer invited Sommer to visit him, and the model ended up spending most of the time at the hotel. Ray did not suspect anything, knowing that Fox is married to Brian Austin Green and has three sons. At that time, the stars had already parted.

Coulson also banned Sommer from appearing on the set of his music video for Bloody Valentine, citing coronavirus precautions. When it was revealed that Fox was the star of the video, Ray looked at the situation from a different angle. Now she does not hold a grudge against Baker and even jokes that she would do the same.

“I would also cheat on Coulson with Megan Fox if it were the other way around,” the model said. “I don’t hate him because of that. I think they are a lovely couple. “