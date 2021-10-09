Mekis: If you change the power plant, then as soon as possible

Laurent Mekis, the sports director of the Ferrari team, answering journalists’ questions, commented on the replacement of the power plant on the car of Carlos Sainz, because of which the Spaniard will have to serve a fine and start at the Turkish Grand Prix from the last row.

Laurent Meckis: “When we decided to test the new hybrid system on our cars, the main purpose of this was to help prepare for the next season. We are trying to assess whether we have chosen the right direction while modernizing the power plant before 2022.

In Sochi we tested this hybrid system on a Charles Leclerc car, and there it worked well throughout the weekend, i.e. the first goal was achieved. If we talk about its effectiveness, then in this regard, nothing has changed, but the task was not set. We are moving forward gradually, and thus a small step was taken in the right direction, and now, together with Carlos, we continue this work.

As for the choice of the Turkish route in order to serve the fine for replacing the power plant on Sainz’s car, then if you ask strategists where is the best place to do this, they will always want this to happen as early as possible, so that the advantages of the new engine manifest themselves at the maximum possible number stages.

If you decide to take this step, you want to do it at the earliest opportunity. This is exactly what we did, and we did it earlier than it was supposed according to the original plan.

But it is too early to make a comparative analysis of the efficiency of the modernized power plant of Ferrari and engines of other manufacturers. We worked with her for only one weekend, and it is clear that in any case we have to wait until next year to understand how competitive we will be, and whether we managed to close the gap, or should we still continue to work in order to reach the level of leaders. “.