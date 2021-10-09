Mercedes has the first two places in the Turkish Grand Prix qualification, Mazepin is the last
World Championship leader, Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix qualification. The second place according to the results of the race was taken by his partner, Valtteri Bottas, the third result for Max Verstappen from Red Bull.
Russian racer of the American team “Haas” Nikita Mazepin according to the results of the qualification, he became the 20th, his partner Mick Schumacher showed the 14th result.
Formula 1. Turkish Grand Prix. Qualification
1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 1.22.868
2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 1.22.998
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1.23.196
4. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) – 1.23.265
5. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 1.23,326
6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) 1.23.477
7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1.23.706
8. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1.23.954
9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1.24.305
10. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 1.24,368
Didn’t get into the third segment:
11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 1.24.795
12. Esteban Ocon (Alpin) – 1.24.842
13. George Russell Williams 1.25,007
14. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 1.25,200
15. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 1.25,177
Did not qualify for the second segment:
16. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) – 1.25.881
17. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.26,086
18. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) – 1: 26.430
19. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) – 1: 27.525
20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – 1.28.449.