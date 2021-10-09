Mercedes has the first two places in the Turkish Grand Prix qualification, Mazepin is the last

World Championship leader, Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix qualification. The second place according to the results of the race was taken by his partner, Valtteri Bottas, the third result for Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

Russian racer of the American team “Haas” Nikita Mazepin according to the results of the qualification, he became the 20th, his partner Mick Schumacher showed the 14th result.

Formula 1. Turkish Grand Prix. Qualification

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 1.22.868

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) – 1.22.998

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 1.23.196

4. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) – 1.23.265

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 1.23,326

6. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) 1.23.477

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1.23.706

8. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1.23.954

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1.24.305

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 1.24,368

Didn’t get into the third segment:

11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – 1.24.795

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpin) – 1.24.842

13. George Russell Williams 1.25,007

14. Mick Schumacher (Haas) – 1.25,200

15. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 1.25,177

Did not qualify for the second segment:

16. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) – 1.25.881

17. Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.26,086

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) – 1: 26.430

19. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) – 1: 27.525

20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) – 1.28.449.