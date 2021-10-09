Messi is the main contender for the Ballon d’Or. This is a catastrophic injustice

French weekly France Football has published a list of 30 people who can qualify for the Ballon d’Or. Experts and bookmakers are unanimous in the opinion that Lionel Messi is the main favorite for this award. Here’s why Leo shouldn’t be given the Ballon d’Or.

Messi’s biggest win last season came at the Copa America, when Leo finally led Argentina to the title. Of course, this achievement deserves the greatest respect and applause, but will it really block the victories in the Champions League and the European Championship? Or maybe Messi showed some extraordinary football, for which he should give another Ballon d’Or? Let’s figure it out.

Last year, at club level, Messi won only the King’s Cup. In Example – the third place, in the Champions League – the inglorious departure from PSG already in the 1/8 finals. If we are to measure trophies, then the Argentinean has at least two competitors who beat him in all respects.

The first and foremost is Robert Lewandowski. The Pole was deprived of the well-deserved Golden Ball last year, having decided to cancel this award because of the covid. But even if you look exclusively at last year, Lewandowski achieved victory in the Bundesliga, where he broke the eternal record of Gerd Müller, hitting 41 goals in a season. Add to this the victories in the German Super Cup, the Club World Cup and reaching the Champions League quarterfinals.

In terms of performance, Lewandowski also surpassed Messi, scoring an average of 1.2 goals per game (48 goals in 40 games) versus 0.8 for Leo (38 goals in 47 games).

It is quite significant that Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG just without Lewandowski’s participation. Who knows how this confrontation would have ended if the Germans had Robert in the attack, and not Chupo-Moting.

There is another guy with titles – this is Jorginho. A modest Brazilian with an Italian passport revealed himself incredibly brightly last season. Together with Chelsea, he won the Champions League, becoming one of the key players in the rotation of Thomas Tuchel. Jorginho’s contribution to the Blues’ Champions League victory is invaluable. And literally a month later, Jorginho added to his collection a victory at the European Championship together with the Italian national team. Yes, it makes no sense for him to compete with Messi and Lewandowski in goals, but is the best player the one who distinguished himself the most?

Let’s not forget about his Chelsea partner Ngolo Kante, who for three or four years has been by far the best defensive midfielder on planet Earth. This guy seems to be able to take the ball away from anyone. Kante is an inconspicuous genius, whose football talent is not in the ability to score beautifully, but in an incredible understanding of the game. Ability to be in the right place at the right time.

Messi has already won six Ballon d’Or, where is he going to have the seventh? Yes, he won the America’s Cup, so let him rejoice in his victory, why take away the well-deserved award from others? Obviously, if France Football decides to follow the lead of its neighbors from PSG and give the award to Messi, then the Ballon d’Or will finally lose all value.

Who would you give the Golden Ball to?