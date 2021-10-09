Michael Andretti can take control of Sauber

In August, it became known about a serious interest in the acquisition of the Formula 1 team from the company of Michael Andretti, and we talked about it. Now the situation has become somewhat more definite, i.e. although everything is still at the level of assumptions, it is already clear that we are talking about a possible purchase of a controlling stake in Sauber Motorsport.

According to The Race, the likelihood of such a deal is quite high, given that the American owners of Formula 1 may well support it, because the popularity of the championship on the other side of the Atlantic is growing rapidly, and next year the Miami Grand Prix will be held, becoming the second race. which will be held in the United States. It remains to take the next step: an American driver should appear in F1.

There is already a suitable candidate – this is 21-year-old Colton Hurta, driver of the Michael Andretti team, who has been very successful in the IndyCar series – he has already six victories on his account.

Sauber Motorsport AG is a Swiss company that deals with the affairs of the Alfa Romeo team, and if Andretti Autosport gains control over it, it will be tantamount to purchasing an admission ticket to Formula 1. It seems that the matter is going to the fact that the American side will buy out 80% of the shares of Islero Investments , which in turn manages the assets of Sauber.

When asked about this to Frederic Wasser, head of Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO of Sauber, he replied with the utmost diplomacy: “I can’t say anything, it’s not my area of ​​expertise. I lead the team, and such conversations should be conducted not with me, but with our shareholders.

There are many different rumors on this topic, but you should address your question to the shareholders of our company. “

It has already been suggested that the newly formed Andretti Acquisition Corporation could be a key element in the plan to acquire control of Sauber. There is also a version that one of the investors is Gainbridge, a sponsor of Colton Hurt, an American financial services company.

Alfa Romeo has so far only confirmed a contract with Valtteri Bottas for the next season, but the second place is formally vacant, and there are several contenders for him – Antonio Giovinazzi, Guan Yu Zhou, who is provided with powerful sponsorship from the Chinese business, Oscar Piastri, leading in individual competition of Formula 2, and Theo Purscher, a protégé of Wasser, who also competes in this youth championship.

In theory, if Andretti Autosport manages to quickly complete the deal to acquire control of Sauber, then Colton Hurta could be included in this number, although the fact that 2022 is not far off is against this development.

Investing in an existing Formula 1 team is a much more rational and cost-effective plan than building a new team from scratch. At the same time, Sauber Motorsport can be considered quite an attractive asset, given the many years of experience of this team, its modern infrastructure and highly professional employees.

However, while Andretti Autosport is not ready to officially confirm anything, except for the interest in Formula 1: “Michael Andretti and his team have been showing interest in Formula 1 for some time, and we studied different options, but at the moment nothing new we cannot report.

Motorsport in all its forms is our passion and we adhere to the never say never principle. If there is a suitable opportunity to return Andretti’s name to F1, we will take it. But so far such an opportunity has not appeared, and we will continue to work on those seven series in which our teams perform. “

In addition to IndyCar, Andretti Autosport’s interests include various programs within the youth Indy Lights series, two categories in the IMSA championship, Formula E, Extreme E and the Australian Supercars touring championship.

According to Racer, further negotiations between Michael Andretti’s side and Sauber shareholders should continue during the US Grand Prix in Austin.