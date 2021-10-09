https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/mikhnevich-1753818219.html
Mikhnevich told why he was born in Belarus
Mikhnevich told why he was born in Belarus
Mikhnevich told why he was born in Belarus
The head coach of the Polish football club Legia, Cheslav Mikhnevich, who was born in the USSR, told RIA Novosti that after the end of World War II, Joseph Stalin
MARIBOR (Slovenia), October 9 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Astakhov. The head coach of the Polish football club Legia, Cheslav Mikhnevich, who was born in the USSR, told RIA Novosti that at the end of World War II, Joseph Stalin exiled his grandfather to Siberia, and after the death of the leader, he remained to live in Belarus. Mikhnevich was born in 1970 in Berezovka (Belarus) “Russia is a huge country, people live there not only in St. Petersburg, Moscow, but also in Kamchatka, in other remote areas. I once asked my friend from Russia, with whom I played together:” Where are you from ? “. He said that he was from Moscow.” From what area? “-” Yes, 300 km from Moscow. ” laughing, he added.
Mikhnevich told why he was born in Belarus
MARIBOR (Slovenia), October 9 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Astakhov. The head coach of the Polish football club Legia, Cheslav Mikhnevich, who was born in the USSR, told RIA Novosti that at the end of World War II, Joseph Stalin sent his grandfather to Siberia, and after the death of the leader, he remained to live in Belarus.
Mikhnevich was born in 1970 in Berezovka (Belarus).
“It so happened that after the end of World War II, Joseph Stalin sent my maternal grandfather to Siberia. pregnant, she came back, my grandfather offered to stay, give birth here. And two months after my birth, dad took us to Poland. Well, then every summer I went to my grandfather on vacation, spent my childhood there, talked a lot in Russian “, – Mikhnevich told RIA Novosti.
“Russia is a huge country, people live there not only in St. Petersburg, Moscow, but also in Kamchatka, in other remote areas. I once asked my friend from Russia, with whom we played together:” Where are you from? ” said he was from Moscow. “From what area?” – “Yes, 300 km from Moscow.” But this is not Moscow. We have 300 km – this is half of Poland, and you have a person living in Moscow, ”he added, laughing …
