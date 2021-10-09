https://rsport.ria.ru/20211009/mikhnevich-1753818219.html

Mikhnevich told why he was born in Belarus

Mikhnevich told why he was born in Belarus

MARIBOR (Slovenia), October 9 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Astakhov. The head coach of the Polish football club Legia, Cheslav Mikhnevich, who was born in the USSR, told RIA Novosti that at the end of World War II, Joseph Stalin exiled his grandfather to Siberia, and after the death of the leader, he remained to live in Belarus. Mikhnevich was born in 1970 in Berezovka (Belarus) “Russia is a huge country, people live there not only in St. Petersburg, Moscow, but also in Kamchatka, in other remote areas. I once asked my friend from Russia, with whom I played together:” Where are you from ? “. He said that he was from Moscow.” From what area? “-” Yes, 300 km from Moscow. ” laughing, he added.

