Muratov, Dzhikia, Dzyuba and Dyukov. Nikolay Yaremenko’s remark about the match in Kazan

I watched this match abroad, the TV was unavailable, so I had to be content with the Match TV application. I screened my statistics after the final whistle. She is great. Shots on goal: 9-27. Of our nine shots on target, exactly one. 1-5 on shots on target. Ball possession is just beyond the limits: 26-74. And the only goal was scored by the guests, but only to themselves.

We have long taught those around us that there are no weak rivals for us, but aren’t we still surprised when we look at such a fatal, catastrophic difference in class between us and Slovakia?

In the morning, everyone was amazed at Dmitry Muratov’s luck. Everybody wondered during the week which oppositionists – Belarusian or domestic – would receive the “Nobel Prize”, but it turns out that he was not the one on whom the bookmakers accepted bets. But in the evening I personally began to think that there is a much more lucky person on the territory of the Russian Federation – Valery Karpin. To leave, in fact, the second squad, with people who do not know how to play football very well – and win.

For about a minute from the 40th I had an obsessive feeling that we were playing in the minority, ten of us. In the course of the second – it began to seem that even nine. The rival was so much superior to us.

It is probably difficult to write a lot about the match with the Slovaks. Those who saw these terrible 90 minutes in Kazan made all the necessary conclusions themselves. And you can’t even say that you endured, bit into, etc. When they endure, they don’t do such nonsense as Jikia did in his own penalty area in the second half.

It doesn’t work that way. Yes, we can say that we are given a favor for the March defeat in Slovakia, when the hosts looked just as boring. But we have degraded even more since that March.

Explain to me Karpin’s coaching thought. Everyone says that he is brave – explain this courage to me. How many nonsense I have heard in three years about anti-football, which we played against the Spaniards in 2018. But there was not only luck in the form of Akinfeev’s leg – there we also scored a goal. Themselves. And not like that.

Or in the middle of the second half, when the strengths began to leave the guests more and more often, our team tried to create counterattacks. Was that the trainer’s soap? But by the 60th minute we had already “rebounded” several times during the attacks of the Slovaks. The score could not have been in our favor for a long time.

Zakharyan was good in the first half, in the second, probably, Fomin stood out. But when you have a hole behind you, when no one is fighting for the ball in the center of the field, does it really matter who is at the forefront of your attack?

Such a team will not come out in second place – there are not joints, but a whole mini-tournament, in fact – double joints. And whether there will be at least some chances will become clear after Maribor. Twelve years ago we went there with a more serious team. Then they flew across the field. But they got a solid slap in the face. Now I’m not counting on luck. It doesn’t work that way. I am already waiting for a planned defeat. It is not worth looking at the gap in the table – 6 points can very quickly turn into nothing. Everyone keeps in mind that we have nothing to catch in Croatia, so the home game on Monday for the Slovenes is a chance to return to the fight for second place.

I don’t believe in losing second place. But will there be enough strength to fight for the first? This is a big question.

Small questions are not addressed to the national team. Karpin complains about young grass and an abundance of sand. It is stipulated that the field is the same for both teams – they say, he is not looking for excuses. But damn it, why did you exile the national team to Kazan?

And further. Such matches are just another reason to throw a stone in the direction of Dziuba. Even the Dziuba of the current spill, acidified and not always effective, could have done a little more than Zabolotny. But I think to call this over and over again merging robber to the national team Karpin will decide only in one case – if Dyukov tells him about it directly. So far, only hints.