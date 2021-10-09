New talent is growing at Barça. His name is almost like a club legend

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has only recently started playing more or less regularly for the Catalans, but has already made his debut in the starting lineup of the Spanish national team. The press is crazy about the 17-year-old player. We figure out what its strength is.

“Not only the future …”

When Luis Enrique called up Gavi, who had previously played only 7 games for Barcelona’s senior team, many thought it was premature. Why would a guy who is just starting to take some steps in big football to immediately go with the main team of the country to the semifinals of the League of Nations against the champions of Europe? The head coach of the “red fury” was firm in his decision:

– Risk is calling those you don’t trust. As for Gavi, I have no doubt that he will be important to us. Maybe this is really a bit early, but, in principle, age does not matter. He is quite ready, and I like what I see in him. I want to see how he fits into our game.

Even before the match, Enrique admitted that Gavi would be at the start. And so it happened. The Barça midfielder entered the San Siro stadium as the youngest player ever to play for the Spanish national team. At the time of her debut, Gavi was only 17 years and 62 days old. Broke the midfielder and his personal best. For him, the match against Italy (2: 1) was the longest in his adult career. He spent 83 minutes on the field.

Open video

After the match, almost everyone noted the game of the young Barça pupil. Enrique said that Gavi is “not only the future, but also the present.” Italian coach Roberto Mancini called the footballer “incredible for 17 years.” And the veteran of the national team Koke urged to give more chances to the young, who perform no worse than the experienced players. The Spaniards in general have been nicely updated lately. The team, in which 24-year-old Mikel Oyarzabal is considered a veteran, is likely to have a great future.

Role on the field

Against Italy, Gavi moved into the position of right central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation. The debutant had to play side by side with such bison as the already mentioned Koke, as well as Sergi Busquets. Against the background of more venerable colleagues, the junior did not get lost at all. He scored 89% of passing accuracy, successfully dribbled twice, took the ball 4 times. For the most part, Gavi was opposed by Marco Verratti, whom the young Catalan is guided by in his career. The Spanish and Italian media note that the Barça midfielder did not lose his head against the background of the star opponent and imposed a very serious struggle on him.

Throughout the match, Gavi actively combined with his partners, did not hesitate to ask for the ball and read the game well, periodically stopping the dangerous attacks of the Italians with timely interceptions and tackles. It is curious that with his, in fact, an attacking role, the footballer does not shy away from rough work at all and, it seems, even loves it. Enrique noticed that he played Gavi with such simplicity and with such pleasure, as if he was in his backyard.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1446023602965553154

In general, Gavi is an attacking wagon. He can play not only in the center of the field, but also as a winger. In Barcelona, ​​he was already released in many positions, although he was more of a substitute. The midfielder scored with his only effective action in the match against Granada. In the last minutes, he scored an assist for Ronald Araujo, which helped the team to save the draw (1: 1). At Barça, Gavi is considered almost the star of the generation. He really has all the qualities to become the best: a strong mentality, technique, vision of the field. Even the name (or rather, the nickname) is consonant with the name of the club legend, which they have long wanted to see at the Camp Nou as a head coach.

Premature delights

However, you should not fall into euphoria. So far, it cannot be said that Gavi is already a fully formed footballer. There are still many points that the midfielder needs to improve. First, you need to add exactly. On average, Gavi loses the ball 10 times per game. This, of course, is not critical, but in teams that rely on possession, it is better to keep this to a minimum. Secondly, you have to get used to high speeds, to the intensity of the game. Going against Granada or Levante is one thing, but fighting on equal terms with the Italian national team is quite another. Not without reason on account of Gavi in ​​the match at San Siro as many as 7 fouls. This means that he does not always have time yet. Perhaps this happens also due to the fact that the midfielder does not always choose the right position. However, this comes with experience.

https://twitter.com/goal/status/1446123361872932864

Now the main thing for coaches, journalists and fans is not to over praise Gavi, not to let him feel like a star ahead of time. And this may well happen. Rumors are already circulating that Barça wants to extend the contract with their pupil on improved terms, as well as include a clause on compensation in the amount of 500 million euros in the agreement. When you are judged by that kind of money, how not to feel proud?

***

Already next Sunday, the Spanish national team will play in the final of the League of Nations with the French. Luis Enrique can again trust Gavi, because he played his debut match at a pretty decent level. The Spanish youth are gradually returning the national team to its former greatness – once the same process led to victories at two Euros and the World Cup.

