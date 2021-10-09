https://ria.ru/20210621/cage-1737580346.html

Nicolas Cage plays the mushroom picker in the drama “The Pig”

MOSCOW, June 18 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the drama film “The Pig” by Michael Sarnoski, starring Nicolas Cage, has been posted on YouTube. Cage’s character is a mushroom picker (and it looks like a former chef) from Oregon, USA. He lives alone in a forest hut and makes a living collecting truffles. In this he is helped by a pig, which finds them with the help of a scent. One day, the main character discovers that someone has kidnapped his pet. He goes in search of a four-legged friend. The film also starred Alex Wolff (Reincarnation, 2018), Adam Arkin (TV series Sons of Anarchy), Gretchen Corbett (TV series Detective Rockford Dossier) and others. The filming of the tape took place in the fall of 2019. However, the release of the film was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere is now scheduled for July 16.

