Olympic champion Maximova described Viner-Usmanova in three words

2016 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Anastasia Maksimova spoke about working with the head of the All-Russian Federation of rhythmic gymnastics and the head coach of the Russian national team Irina Viner-Usmanova.

– Irina Aleksandrovna is strict, demanding, domineering. But she doesn’t give herself any indulgences either. All by personal example! We barely wake up at 6 in the morning – and she is already swimming! If the camp is in Croatia, after training we walk barefoot on the rocks together. If in Novogorsk – on the grass.

Irina Alexandrovna herself says that she could have been sitting in the Maldives for a long time, drinking coffee and leading gymnasts by video link. But she is constantly with us, in the hall, from day to day, from month to month! So I recalled the pre-Olympic training camp in Vladivostok, when we finished training at two in the morning. So all this time Irina Alexandrovna did not leave the hall for a second! I do not understand when she is resting, – said Maksimova.

Maksimova, 30, is a seven-time world champion, five-time European champion, three-time champion of the European Games (2015, 2019), Olympic champion in group exercises.