Ovechkin, Kucherov and Vasilevsky were the first to join the Russian Olympic team

Ice Hockey Federation of Russia (FHR) named the top three players who will take part in the 2022 Olympic Games. Washington striker Alexander Ovechkin, as well as two Tampa representatives – forward Nikita Kucherov and goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky received a call to the national team for the main start of the four-year period.
The 36-year-old Ovechkin played 106 matches in the senior national team of the country and chalked up 79 (45 + 34) points. The striker won the world title three times, but still remains without Olympic medals. Ovechkin took part in three Games – Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.
For Kucherov and Vasilevsky, the Beijing Olympics will be the first in their careers. The 28-year-old striker played for the national team in three major tournaments: together with partners he became the fourth at the 2016 World Cup, and also won two bronze medals of the world championship – in 2017 and 2019. Kucherov’s track record includes 24 matches and 34 (15 + 19) points.
The 27-year-old Vasilevsky played for the national team in all three tournaments, but made his debut in the main team back in 2014 at the victorious World Championship for the Russian national team. Vasilevsky played 11 matches in the national team and won nine of them.
The Canadians were the first to announce the top three. The pioneers of hockey at the Beijing tournament will be represented by Sidney Crosby, Conor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo. The Swedish national team chose Viktor Hedman, Mika Zybanejad and Gabriel Landeskog. The Finns included in the top three Alexander Barkov, Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen. The Czech national team counts on help in Beijing from David Pastrnyak, Ondřej Palata and Jakub Voracek.
The Winter Olympic Games will be held from 4 to 20 February. The hockey tournament starts on February 9. The Russian national team will play in the group stage against rivals from the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark. All teams must submit extended lists of candidates for participation in the Games by October 15th. The final line-up will be announced in January.