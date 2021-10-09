Ovechkin, Kucherov and Vasilevsky were the first to join the Russian Olympic team

For Kucherov and Vasilevsky, the Beijing Olympics will be the first in their careers. The 28-year-old striker played for the national team in three major tournaments: together with partners he became the fourth at the 2016 World Cup, and also won two bronze medals of the world championship – in 2017 and 2019. Kucherov’s track record includes 24 matches and 34 (15 + 19) points.