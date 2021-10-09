Ovechkin was injured in an exhibition match with Philadelphia :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Washington Capitals striker Alexander Ovechkin was injured in the 10th minute after a forceful hold against Flyers striker Travis Konecna

Photo: AP



Forward, captain of the National Hockey League (NHL) club Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin was injured in the preseason match against Philadelphia, reported on the club’s press service page on Twitter

Ovechkin was injured in the 10th minute, using a forceful technique against the striker of the Flyers Travis Konecna. After the collision, Ovechkin slowly got up off the ice, and after the whistle blew, he immediately went to the bench and into the locker room.

The club clarified that the hockey player could not finish the match due to a lower body injury.

Ovechkin entered the top three hockey players of the Russian national team at the 2022 Olympics



As a result, the final exhibition match before the NHL season with Philadelphia ended with a score of 5: 3.

On October 8, the press service of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation reported that forwards Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) and Nikita Kucherov, as well as goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky (both Tampa Bay Lightning) became the first hockey players included in the Russian national team at the Olympic Games 2022 year.