Ovechkin’s injury, video, terms, how many will miss in the NHL will he be able to play at the Olympics – 2022

He performed a power technique, and then he himself fell on the ice. There is a suspicion of a knee injury.

Good news came from FHR yesterday. The Russian national team announced the names of three hockey players called up for the 2022 Olympic Games. The first players included Washington Capitals strikers Alexander Ovechkin and Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kucherov, as well as Tampa goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky.





Russia named the top three players for the Olympics! Kucherov, Vasilevsky and Ovechkin will go to Beijing

And this should have happened – Ovechkin was injured immediately after getting to the Olympics! In the preseason match with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Russian held a forceful reception against Travis Konechny, and then he himself fell on the ice and limped with difficulty to the locker room.

Video of Ovechkin’s injury

Alexander Ovechkin Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images

Ovechkin left the site on his own, but he never appeared on the ice. Everything seems to be bad. On the replay, it is noticeable how Ovi’s left knee jerked during the power technique. “Washington” has already announced that we are talking about an injury to the lower body. And now the whole question is, how serious is a hockey player’s injury? Will he miss the start of the season? If the knee is damaged, recovery can take much longer. I don’t want to panic ahead of time, but there are only four months before the Olympics …

On October 15, the Russian national team is to announce a list of 55 players who will qualify for entering Beijing. Let’s hope that in the near future Ovechkin will return to the ice.