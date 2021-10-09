https://sputnik-georgia.com/20211009/paparatstsi-zasnyali-povzroslevshego-syna-andzheliny-dzholi-i-breda-pitta-noksa-260331717.html

Paparazzi filmed the matured son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Knox

Paparazzi filmed the matured son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Knox

Unlike the star mom, Knox is not very keen on cinema, among his hobbies are karate and painting 10/09/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-10-09T13: 03 + 0400

2021-10-09T13: 03 + 0400

2021-10-09T13: 03 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/1a/259909064_0-0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b3cfe2ea95a7434f81b65e856a691e.jpg

TBILISI, 9 Oct – Sputnik. The grown-up son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 13-year-old Knox, was photographed by the paparazzi on the way to karate class, wearing a kimono, belt and trousers. The boy was accompanied by a woman unknown to the public – probably one of the nannies. Karate Knox has been practicing for several years, and the teenager has a serious interest in this sport. The media also wrote that Jolie’s son still loves to paint and often creates homemade jewelry according to his sketches. Knox also studied sign language. Despite his versatility, Knox’s acting career is not attractive, although he already has work experience. Knox took part in the scoring of the cartoon “Kung Fu Panda 3.” and 16-year-old Zakhara – adopted. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/1a/259909064_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a6f1222b32ed94f68186cba25673b8c.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

angelina jolie, brad pitt, foreign stars