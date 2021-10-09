Paparazzi filmed the matured son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Knox

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
107

https://sputnik-georgia.com/20211009/paparatstsi-zasnyali-povzroslevshego-syna-andzheliny-dzholi-i-breda-pitta-noksa-260331717.html

Paparazzi filmed the matured son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Knox

Paparazzi filmed the matured son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Knox

Unlike the star mom, Knox is not very keen on cinema, among his hobbies are karate and painting 10/09/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-10-09T13: 03 + 0400

2021-10-09T13: 03 + 0400

2021-10-09T13: 03 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/1a/259909064_0-0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b3cfe2ea95a7434f81b65e856a691e.jpg

TBILISI, 9 Oct – Sputnik. The grown-up son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 13-year-old Knox, was photographed by the paparazzi on the way to karate class, wearing a kimono, belt and trousers. The boy was accompanied by a woman unknown to the public – probably one of the nannies. Karate Knox has been practicing for several years, and the teenager has a serious interest in this sport. The media also wrote that Jolie’s son still loves to paint and often creates homemade jewelry according to his sketches. Knox also studied sign language. Despite his versatility, Knox’s acting career is not attractive, although he already has work experience. Knox took part in the scoring of the cartoon “Kung Fu Panda 3.” and 16-year-old Zakhara – adopted. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/1a/259909064_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a6f1222b32ed94f68186cba25673b8c.jpg

Sputnik Georgia

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

angelina jolie, brad pitt, foreign stars

Unlike the star mom, Knox is not very keen on cinema, among his hobbies are karate and painting

TBILISI, 9 Oct – Sputnik. The grown-up son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 13-year-old Knox, was photographed by the paparazzi on the way to a karate class.

Knox was wearing a kimono, belt and trousers. The boy was accompanied by a woman unknown to the public – probably one of the nannies.

Karate Knox has been practicing for several years, and the teenager has a serious interest in this sport. The media also wrote that Jolie’s son still loves to paint and often creates homemade jewelry according to his sketches. Knox also studied sign language.

Despite his versatility, Knox’s acting career is not appealing, although he already has work experience. Knox took part in the scoring of the cartoon “Kung Fu Panda 3”.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Peet have six children: 13-year-old Knox and Vivienne and 15-year-old Shiloh are the couple’s biological children, and 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara are adopted.

Read also:

Did you miss? Glamorous Jolie was published for the first time in a long time
Brad Pitt is again suing Angelina Jolie and calls the ex-wife vindictive
“Stolen Children”: Angelina Jolie is accused of stealing her own son
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spotted together again amid romance rumors
More hot news from the world of show business here >>>
Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here