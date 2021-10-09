Paparazzi photographed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walking in the Hamptons

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

After a couple of lovers were photographed by photographers on a date and on a walk with children in an amusement park, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have completely stopped hiding. The official confirmation of the relationship in the form of a kiss in front of everyone happened. Now the couple – a 51-year-old singer and a 48-year-old actor – are openly appearing together.

And now the paparazzi captured Ben and Jennifer’s strolling in the Hamptons.

For a leisurely promenade, the lovers chose outfits in the same style. Jennifer was wearing a beige sweatshirt and sweatpants belted with a drawstring belt. Light-colored sneakers and hoop earrings completed the look.

Ben also opted for a sporty outfit in soothing shades. He put on a white hooded sweatshirt and beige trousers.

Recall that the couple began dating again 17 years after breaking up – Ben and Jennifer were together from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged. In the last month, they have stopped hiding their renewed relationship. With ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben has three children, Jennifer has two children from ex-husband Mark Anthony.



